Rep. Ogles to Newsmax: Debt Bill 'a Bad Deal for America'

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that he voted against the bill to suspend the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until 2025 because it was "just not acceptable" and "a bad deal for America."

While appearing on "American Agenda," the congressman and member of the House Freedom Caucus explained that "raising the debt $4 trillion over the next roughly year and a half is just not acceptable. It's too big of a number.

"And let's be clear, it's a date certain, not a number certain, so that number could actually be larger," he emphasized. "And a lot of the so-called savings that are in the bill aren't necessarily going to be realized."

Ogles cited the "Pay-As-You-Go," or PAYGO, provision as a good example of his concerns, explaining that the way the debt bill has been structured, the rule "can be waived by the administration."

"Any time a piece of legislation is promising future savings, I would be skeptical," he said. "That's why our Limit, Save, Grow Act had savings on the front end."

Ogles was asked if there might be consequences for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who brokered the debt bill with President Joe Biden last weekend. Although the deal passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 314-117 on Wednesday night, many Republicans have expressed their dissatisfaction over the bill. They have also claimed that McCarthy — who said during a press conference Wednesday night that "history will write this is the largest cut in American history" — handed Democrats a better deal.

"It should be noted that last night, Democrats are the ones who were the majority block that passed this bill," Ogles said. "So, when you're trying to judge who thinks they got a better deal, clearly the Democrats.

As for McCarthy, the Tennessee congressman acknowledged that there have been "some talks [to] vacate the speaker."

"You know, we've all gone home for the weekend. Everybody will calm down, simmer down, and hopefully, everything's in a new light come Monday.

"I'm happy to be one of those people that tries to bring both sides together," Ogles said, also noting that he was among 20 Republicans who voted against McCarthy for House speaker last January. "It was never anything against McCarthy. He's done a great job unifying our conference, but we have to move forward and lead the country."

"I don't like this deal," Ogles reiterated. "I think it's a bad deal for America. At the end of the day, we still have a job to do."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!