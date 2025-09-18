Post Millennial's Andy Ngo to Newsmax: Antifa Harassed Me, TPUSA for Years

As President Donald Trump declares antifa a terrorist organization, Andy Ngo, the senior editor of The Post Millennial, told Newsmax Thursday about the violence and harassment he and conservative leader Charlie Kirk endured from the group for years.

Antifa — short for anti-fascist — refers to a decentralized movement of activists who oppose white supremacist and fascist ideologies.

While covering a protest in Portland in 2019, Ngo said he was assaulted by antifa protesters wearing reinforced gloves while he tried to film them.

"Each punch hit like a brick, literally," Ngo said on "National Report." "I was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and there was a brain scan. I had a brain bleed, so I nearly died from that. And I spent six months with various types of cognitive and physical therapies because of the brain injury."

While covering protests related to the murder of George Floyd, Ngo was tackled, beaten, and had to be hospitalized. He said he's received dozens of death threats and was forced to leave Portland.

Ngo said the Department of Justice had previously failed to do anything at the federal level about antifa.

"There's lots of tools legally that can be [used]," Ngo said. "We don't need new legislation that can be used to tackle some of these diffuse and amorphous, decentralized domestic terrorist individuals and cells and groups."

Kirk and Ngo's friendship began when Kirk reached out to Ngo after he was assaulted by antifa protesters in 2019 and invited him to a Turning Point USA conference.

"I was too shy to speak," Ngo said. "But they insisted that I go on stage, and they wanted to give me an applause and a thanks."

Ngo said antifa protesters regularly threatened Kirk and Turning Point USA events.

"They would come in black uniforms and smash up the building," Ngo said. "This assassination that happened to Mr. Kirk happened in the context of a history of those attacks. And there were antifa propaganda and slogans written on the cartridges."

