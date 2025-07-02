Rep. Andy Harris to Newsmax: Senate Dropped Too Much From Megabill

There were too many details that were dropped out the House version of the big, beautiful bill by the Senate, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Harris, who is chair of the House Freedom Caucus, said that "there aren't the votes to advance the bill … we shouldn't proceed to the final bill until we come to an agreement with the Senate."

He explained that " the way the legislative process works is we come to a compromise [between the House and Senate version]. That's where we are. That's what we should be doing. There were too many things that were dropped out of this bill [by the Senate]."

Harris reiterated that "the bottom line is there is a lot left on the table." But he insisted that "the process can work … We can flesh this out in a few days. It's too bad the Senate went home," adding, "They should have stayed in town until this process is resolved."

"I think we can save hundreds of billions of dollars more through compromise between the two versions of the bill," said Harris.

He said, "I don't see a path to get it on [President Donald Trump's] desk by July 4, but as the president has said, if it takes a few more days, let it take a few more days."

"I think that's what it will take, it will take a few more days … The Senate has added way too much to the federal deficit; we can't do that," Harris said. "We have to get together with our Senate colleagues and come to a compromise."

Harris also dismissed criticism of the legislation for the number of people who will lose their Medicaid coverage, stating that "if you are on traditional Medicaid, you are not going to get anything taken away."

He said, however, that if you are an illegal immigrant, you shouldn't be getting it, and "if you are an able-bodied person who chooses not to work, then you will lose Medicaid coverage."

