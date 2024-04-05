Rep. Andy Harris to Newsmax: Companies Behind Bridge Collapse Should Foot Bill

It's not clear why President Joe Biden, who was in Baltimore on Friday to visit the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, is not pushing harder for the company whose cargo ship caused the catastrophe to replace the bridge and pay the bill to clear the wreckage, Rep. Andy Harris said on Newsmax on Friday.

"That's what he did in East Palestine [Ohio]," the Maryland Republican said on "Wake Up America." "He called for the railroad companies to do all the cleanup necessary. I don't understand why he hasn't called for the same from those big foreign companies."

Harris added that he doesn't think Biden will do a "whole lot" in Baltimore on Friday other than "grandstanding" during an election year.

"The president has called in the Army Corps of Engineers," Harris said. "They just announced this morning that by the end of the month, they'll have a 35-foot [deep] channel cleared, and by the end of May, they plan to have the whole 50-foot [deep] channel cleared, so everything's in process. I don't know what he's going to add to the discussion today, but he's certainly taken an opportunity to get in front of cameras."

The USACE announced Thursday that after studies and engineering assessments by local, state, and federal organizations, it expects to open a limited access channel 280-feet wide and 35-feet deep to the Port of Baltimore by the end of April.

The corps' engineers aim to reopen a permanent, 700-feet-wide, 50-feet-deep federal navigation channel by the end of May, which would restore the port's access to normal capacity.

Harris said the closure had left about 15,000 workers who are directly employed by the port unemployed, and added that he plans to look at the USACE plan in more depth.

"Today I find it a little hard to believe that they're going to be able to do all this within two months, but then again, the Army Corps is an incredible group of dedicated individuals," he said. "They're they're working basically around the clock to get this problem solved and, hopefully, we get this port reopened by the end of May."

Reconstructing the bridge will take "years and years," said Harris, so he's calling for ways to cut some of the red tape to prevent delays.

"Let's go through some of the ridiculous environmental laws that we have to put up with on major infrastructure projects," he said. "Let's cut through the labor laws that increase the cost by 20% to 30% if we want to do this quickly at a reasonable cost. We really should roll back some of the federal regulations on this bridge building."

Harris also said it's his understanding that Biden will make an announcement about Department of Labor funds that can be used to help people who have been left out of work by the bridge collapse, and Maryland's state government is also passing legislation to give them relief.

