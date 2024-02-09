Rep. Andy Harris to Newsmax: 25th Amendment 'Written for' Biden

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Newsmax on Friday that the 25th Amendment was written to address situations like President Joe Biden's apparent mental decline, which he said was on full display during a Thursday night press conference.

"That's exactly what the 25th Amendment was written for," Harris said during an appearance on "National Report." "It wasn't written for when they tried to turn it against Donald Trump because they didn't like his policy. This is a question about mental fitness, and this is a question about the president of the United States — the leader of the free world, the person who literally holds the world's future in his hands — just not being mentally capably fit."

Proposed and ratified after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the 25th Amendment provides the procedures for replacing the president or vice president in the event of death, removal, resignation, or incapacitation.

"Aside from Mr. [Robert] Hur's report yesterday, which was condemning enough, the clip that you played and if somebody watched his news conference afterwards, says everything you need to know," Harris said. "While he's reading from a teleprompter, he does fine; as soon as he has to string thoughts together, he falls apart.

"That's not the person you want, again, being followed with a nuclear football, having to make split-second decisions that could affect the entire world."

Special counsel Hur's report on Biden's possession of classified materials described the 81-year-old Democrat's memory as "hazy," "fuzzy," "faulty," "poor" and having "significant limitations." It found that Biden could not recall key milestones in his own life.

Harris said that the bottom line of Hur's report was that Biden "willfully withheld those documents" and "willfully revealed those documents to unclassified people" but is "too feeble to undergo prosecution."

He added that the report was "a very condemning document."

The Maryland congressman said he and Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, wrote a letter a year ago proposing that the president submit to mental fitness tests to ensure he is of sound mind.

"We think that should be a requirement and the president refuses to do it for obvious reasons," he said.

When asked about the likelihood of Biden stepping down on his own, Harris said he didn't see that happening.

"I think he answered it in that press conference yesterday when he said he can still do the job better than anybody else, basically, so he doesn't realize what's going on," he said. "He doesn't know his own limitations. He's going to have to be forced out by the Democrat Party and, after the Hur report, I put the odds at greater than 50/50 now."

