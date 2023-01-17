Rep. Andy Harris to Newsmax: Between Santos and Constituents if He Resigns

It's between GOP Rep. George Santos and his constituents in New York's 3rd congressional district, which includes parts of Long Island and northeast Queens, whether he resigns, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Newsmax.

"Look," Harris tells "Prime News" in his Tuesday appearance, "that's between him and his constituents."

"You know, I think before what Eric Swalwell did, he should have resigned. I think for Adam Schiff lying, he should have resigned. But in the end, it's between their constituents and them," Harris said.

"You know, if Mr. Santos wants to serve out his term, that's his prerogative. He was duly elected. Again, I don't think he should run for another term. It's between him and his constituents."

On Thursday, Santos said he would resign "if 142 people" requested it. Minutes later, the freshman congressman corrected himself, saying he meant 142,000.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!