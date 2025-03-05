Rep. Harris to Newsmax: Sen. Slotkin 'Factually Wrong' on Social Security Claims

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., pushed back on Newsmax Wednesday against Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., on Wednesday, saying she is "factually wrong" in her claim that President Donald Trump could use Social Security funds to pay for his policies.

Slotkin, delivering the Democratic rebuttal to Trump's speech to Congress, warned that "in order to pay for his plan, he could very well come after your retirement — the Social Security, Medicare, and VA benefits you worked your whole life to earn." She cited billionaire Elon Musk, who recently called Social Security "the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time."

Harris, appearing on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," dismissed Slotkin's assertion and emphasized that the law prevents Social Security from being affected by budget reconciliation bills.

"No, she's factually wrong. She should know what the law is. She's a senator," Harris said. "The reconciliation bills are not allowed to deal with Social Security. Period. Full stop. The president cannot use Social Security."

He criticized Slotkin for making the false claim on national television, questioning her understanding of legislative rules.

"She should know that, for God's sake, she's elected to the U.S. Senate," Harris said. "Why does she come on national TV? I mean, you feel like holding up one of them, you know, "false signs" in front of her when she does that."

