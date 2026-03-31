Rep. Andy Harris to Newsmax: Dems 'Don't Have a Foot to Stand On' on TSA Pay

Democrats "don't have a foot to stand on" when criticizing President Donald Trump for paying Transportation Security Administration workers during the partial government shutdown, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America Early," Harris defended Trump's decision to ensure TSA agents were paid despite the ongoing Department of Homeland Security funding dispute, while criticizing Democrats for what he called political gamesmanship.

"The president took an unusual action," Harris said. "TSA agents did deserve to be paid ... My colleague [New York Rep. Gregory Meeks] ... voted five times against paying TSA agents on the floor of the House. So again, they don't have a foot to stand on."

Harris also pushed back on criticism from some Democrats who questioned the legality of Trump's move, suggesting they take the issue to court if they believe it violates the law.

He said the American public overwhelmingly supports ensuring frontline security workers are compensated.

While praising Trump's action, Harris noted that many other DHS employees remain unpaid, placing blame on Senate Democrats.

Harris said lawmakers had opportunities to pass a continuing resolution to fund the department but declined to do so.

"They could have actually passed what we call a continuing resolution ... by unanimous consent," he said. "They didn't ... we have to open up the entire department."

The Maryland Republican emphasized that resolving the impasse requires the Senate to either accept the House-passed funding bill or enter formal negotiations.

He expressed skepticism that Democrats would act quickly, accusing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., of benefiting politically from the standoff.

"Chuck Schumer likes it politically. He likes this shutdown. But it's not right," Harris said.

Harris further dismissed Democrat claims that constitutional concerns are driving their opposition to DHS funding provisions, particularly regarding immigration enforcement.

He said deportations are carried out under lawful orders from immigration judges and that the dispute is rooted in politics, not policy.

"This has nothing to do with the Constitution," Harris said. "This has to do with the Democrats trying to make a political point at the expense of employees of the Department of Homeland Security."

The congressman also weighed in on election integrity, criticizing Democrats for opposing voter ID requirements and measures such as the SAVE America Act.

Harris said such resistance raises concerns about safeguarding U.S. elections.

"The bottom line is, is they want a country with millions and millions of people here illegally, and they don't want to check whether or not they're illegal before they register them to vote," he said.

"The bottom line is it's not right. It takes away, it dilutes the vote of a U.S. citizen when you allow someone who is here illegally to vote."

As the shutdown drags on, Harris said responsibility for resolving the funding fight lies with Senate Democrats, urging them to act before more federal workers are affected.

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