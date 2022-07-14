Rep. Andy Harris to Newsmax: Biden's Record Brings Doubt on Iran Nuke Pledge

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid have issued a joint agreement to emphasize their commitment to keeping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, but Rep. Andy Harris said on Newsmax Thursday that he does not trust the Biden administration's record on foreign policy.

"Well look, we cannot let Iran get a nuclear weapon," the Maryland Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "That's the bottom line. I would hope that we do everything we can to help Israel stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. But again, I don't trust this administration on foreign policy anywhere."

He pointed out the "dismal failure" that happened with the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and said the administration is "already talking about reversing some of the positive pro-Israel moves that the Trump administration made."

"I take this with a grain of salt that the administration is really serious about not having Iran get a nuclear weapon," said Harris.

Meanwhile, Biden said in a press appearance in Israel Thursday with Lapid that the United States will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia for as long as it takes, but Harris said he is afraid the situation is "becoming a quagmire."

"The bottom line is that no one is gonna win a war without an air force in the air, and the Ukrainian Air Force cannot fly," said Harris. "The world either has to decide that they're going to fight this war to win, or else it will degenerate into a multiyear conflict with no clear end in sight."

Russia has taken control of eastern Ukraine and has the intention to take over the whole country, he said.

"I think it's about time that the whole world gets together and decides, are they going to do this quickly or are they going to let this drag on for years?" said Harris. "It can drag on forever unless you have an end game in sight, and there is no way at this point, given the relatively tepid European support for Ukraine there is no way Ukraine is going to win this war and regain those eastern territories."

This means the time has come for the United States to decide if it will urge a negotiated settlement that would allow the eastern part of Ukraine to be autonomous, "perhaps the part that's under Russian control, and end the misery for the Ukrainian people," the congressman added.

Harris also took Biden to task for his shifting blame on the economy, with the current take that the high inflation is a result of the pandemic.

"Look, the bottom line is this is a terribly failed Biden energy policy," said Harris. "That's why the price of gas is twice as high as it was before. The price of gas and diesel affects everything in the supply chain."

The pandemic is "over" in the minds of Americans, who aren't wearing masks or social distancing anymore because they know the country must live with the coronavirus as part of life.

"It's time to end the pretense that everything is due to the pandemic," said Harris. "Let's go ahead and change American energy policy. Let's drill baby, drill. Let's go ahead and become the energy leaders in the world again, and that will be the greatest change we could make to bring down the price of inflation."

