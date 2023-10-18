×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: andy biggs | speaker | jim jordan | house

Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: 'Surprised' Speaker Hasn't Been Picked

By    |   Wednesday, 18 October 2023 02:22 PM EDT

Rep. Andy Biggs told Newsmax, before Wednesday's vote for House speaker, that he's "kind of surprised" that it is taking so long to approve Rep. Jim Jordan's bid.

"I thought surely we would have coalesced around first, [Steve] Scalise, then Jordan, but it's working its way through," the Arizona Republican told "Newsline."

Jordan failed in his second attempt for speaker, with his fellow Republicans considering a backup option.

The vote count for Wednesday's ballot came in at 22 Republicans and all 212 Democrats voting against Jordan, who will need 217 votes to become speaker.

Without a speaker, Congress can't respond to the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine or take action to stop a partial government shutdown, which could begin in less than a month.

Biggs, though, told Newsmax that the House has already passed a bill three weeks ago that funds Israel, but the bill is sitting in the Senate.

The legislation, he said, approves $3 billion a year for Israel for five more years.

"The Secretary of State says they have the money and they have the authority they need to assist Israel right now, and if they need something else to come to us," Biggs said.

The congressman, however, said he does not agree with allowing more power for Speaker pro tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., to perform as the interim speaker until a new one is approved.

"That just puts us in the same place three weeks from now," said Biggs. "Let's get this thing done and let's get it over with and go forward."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Sandy Fitzgerald | editorial.fitzgerald@newsmax.com

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Andy Biggs told Newsmax, before Wednesday's vote for House speaker, that he's "kind of surprised" that it is taking so long to approve Rep. Jim Jordan's bid.
andy biggs, speaker, jim jordan, house
308
2023-22-18
Wednesday, 18 October 2023 02:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved