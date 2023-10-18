Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: 'Surprised' Speaker Hasn't Been Picked

Rep. Andy Biggs told Newsmax, before Wednesday's vote for House speaker, that he's "kind of surprised" that it is taking so long to approve Rep. Jim Jordan's bid.

"I thought surely we would have coalesced around first, [Steve] Scalise, then Jordan, but it's working its way through," the Arizona Republican told "Newsline."

Jordan failed in his second attempt for speaker, with his fellow Republicans considering a backup option.

The vote count for Wednesday's ballot came in at 22 Republicans and all 212 Democrats voting against Jordan, who will need 217 votes to become speaker.

Without a speaker, Congress can't respond to the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine or take action to stop a partial government shutdown, which could begin in less than a month.

Biggs, though, told Newsmax that the House has already passed a bill three weeks ago that funds Israel, but the bill is sitting in the Senate.

The legislation, he said, approves $3 billion a year for Israel for five more years.

"The Secretary of State says they have the money and they have the authority they need to assist Israel right now, and if they need something else to come to us," Biggs said.

The congressman, however, said he does not agree with allowing more power for Speaker pro tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., to perform as the interim speaker until a new one is approved.

"That just puts us in the same place three weeks from now," said Biggs. "Let's get this thing done and let's get it over with and go forward."

