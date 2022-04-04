Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: More Russian Immigrants Coming Into US

An influx of migrants from Russia and Eastern Europe have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border since late February when the war in Ukraine started, which poses an issue since the Biden administration plans to lift the Title 42 COVID-19 regulations, Rep. Andy Biggs said on Newsmax Monday.

"We're seeing an influx of Russians and Eastern Europeans and the reality is since we're engaged in this in this war in Russia, even though we're not on the shooting side, we are involved," the Arizona Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"Just last weekend, I got calls saying there are more Russians coming through."

As a result, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas must answer questions about what is being done when it comes to the Russian immigrants and whether they have "malevolent intentions," said Biggs.

Meanwhile, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told ABC News' "This Week" Sunday that the Biden administration knows it needs to do more at the border and that it has asked "consistently for more resources," but Biggs called those comments "balderdash."

"I don't think Ron Klain has been down to the border," Biggs said, adding that he's personally visited the border "dozens of times" and asked agents what they need, and they want the policies that were in place before President Joe Biden took office.

"The Biden administration changed all of those policies on day one," said Biggs of the policies that had been in place under former President Donald Trump.

"When he says we've got this new process, we're gonna put this new rule in place, what he's saying is we're going to eliminate Title 42," said Biggs.

Title 42 was enacted at the border during the pandemic to keep people with COVID-19 out of the United States, and meant that about half of the people trying to come across the border were turned back, said Biggs, but with it ending, "you're going to have double the people coming into this country."

"You're going to move from roughly 250,000 people a month coming in to just somewhere north of 400,000 people coming in," said Biggs.

He noted that there are even some Democrats, mainly from border states, who are concerned about the larger influx of people coming into the United States, but there are others who are "pro-open border."

"They don't care if 5 million people enter the country under Joe Biden this year, which if this doubles like everybody thinks, it's going to that," said Biggs. "Roughly, we're going to get somewhere between 4 million and 5 million people illegally entering the U.S. this year."

Biggs' state of Arizona is among other states that are suing the Biden administration for ending Title 42, and he said he sees a "positive outcome" because Biden "has no authority" to unilaterally stop the use of the health precaution law.

Title 42, he said, was triggered by the Centers for Disease Control over COVID-19, but "there are other communicable diseases" being brought across the border.

"But I'm a realist as well," Biggs said. "We've got a long uphill battle against this administration because they want an open border."

