Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: GOP Turncoats Aiding Dems on ACA Subsidies

Some Republicans are siding with Democrats to undermine the GOP platform by backing a Democratic-led effort to extend pandemic-era Obamacare subsidies over party leaders' objections, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Wednesday on Newsmax.

Biggs criticized what he called left-leaning House Republicans during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show," warning that internal divisions are deepening as some GOP lawmakers align with Democrats on healthcare policy.

Biggs' comments followed a procedural move earlier in the day in which four Republican lawmakers joined Democrats to force a House vote on extending enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies for three years.

The subsidies, first expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to expire at the end of the year, a deadline that has fueled renewed debate inside the Republican conference.

"Look, here's the deal," Biggs said. "We have in our party people who get out there, and they're joining with the Democrats to overturn the Republican platform, right?

"I mean, we have a Republican platform. They're not sticking with it."

The Republicans who signed on to the Democrat-led discharge petition were Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, Robert Bresnahan, and Ryan Mackenzie of Pennsylvania and Rep. Mike Lawler of New York.

Their signatures brought the petition to the required 218, allowing the measure to bypass leadership and reach the House floor as soon as January under chamber rules.

House Republican leaders have advanced a separate healthcare bill that does not extend the subsidies, arguing that the pandemic-era expansion has contributed to higher federal spending and increased exposure to fraud.

Democrats counter that allowing the credits to lapse would lead to sharply higher premiums for millions of Americans who purchase coverage through the ACA marketplaces.

Biggs argued that earlier assurances from centrist Republicans had proven unreliable.

"And, moreover, they told us, 'Oh, if we can just get this state and local tax issue done, then that's all we need in our district. That's all we need," he said.

"But that wasn't true either, was it?"

He said the Obamacare extension would send hundreds of billions of dollars to insurers and warned of waste and abuse.

"So now here they are. They're joining the Democrats," Biggs said. "They're pushing forward, and they're going to force a floor vote, force a floor vote on extending for three years, hundreds of billions of dollars, which we know is significantly going to fraud and people and insurance companies."

"We know that there are people who don't eat. They don't even know they're getting this, these policies, because it's automatically renewed," he said.

"And the money is paid directly to the insurance companies from the federal government."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.

