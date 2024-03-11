Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Biden Cannot Be Truthful on Economy

President Joe Biden talked on the campaign trail in New Hampshire on Monday about his efforts to reduce costs for Americans, who have seen a 17.9% rise in consumer prices since he took office.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Monday the president cannot give an honest talk because the economy is not all it's cracked up to be in Biden's eyes.

"He's not going to quite tell the truth," Biggs told "American Agenda." "You remember the State of the Union, he said how great the economy is? Oddly enough, on the very day that he was giving the State of the Union, the federal government came out with a study saying that we had the highest number of layoffs in 15 years in the month of February."

Biggs was referring to a report Thursday by job transition specialists Challenger, Gray & Christmas that showed U.S.-based employers cut 84,638 jobs in February, a 9% increase over the same month in 2023 and the most in a month in the U.S. since February 2009, when 186,350 jobs were cut.

"It's not going the right direction for him there," Biggs said. "I just filled my car up with gas over the weekend, and I paid more than I paid last year at this time. And I'll tell you what, the price of hamburger — I go to shopping with my wife on the weekends. When you see this, you know that the pocketbook issue that the American people face is real, and they're not going to buy gaslighting, and I just don't think that he gets it and I don't think that his handlers get it because that's one of the main things.

"It's really two issues right now: the border and the economy, and he's failing terribly on both of those."

