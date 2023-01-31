Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Big Govt, Big Tech Censoring Conservatives

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., in an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday said that DirecTV's decision to remove Newsmax from its network lineup is a fascist move.

Biggs said on "National Report" that he agrees with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who said yesterday that Newsmax was "punished simply because they are a conservative news outlet."

Biggs said, "I agree with that. I mean, and you see AT&T now saying, OK, we're going to … bring in one new conservative group, broadcasting station. Here's the deal with that, though, that is being done because we are pressuring them. And it's still something like 20-to-1 or 20-to-2 liberal to conservative.

"Why not let Newsmax get on there? Why not let OAN? Why not let the American people in the marketplace of ideas determine who's going to get the support? And when you censor this way, it is censorship.

The congressman went on to accuse DirecTV of removing Newsmax due to pressure from "people on the very powerful Energy and Commerce committees, Democrats saying, You should remove these groups from DirecTV, so they did. Odd, isn't it? And so that type of thing is censorship and that constitutes Big Government with Big Tech censoring conservative voices. That's fascistic in my mind."

