Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Overturn Perry Sentence

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., on Newsmax on Monday accused Texas prosecutors of "misconduct" over how the case of a U.S. Army sergeant convicted of killing a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020.

Biggs said on "John Bachman Now" that "What we're talking about is the weaponization … of the judicial system for political purposes, and in this particular case the investigators said this was clearly self-defense. But … then they suppress that evidence ... prosecutorial misconduct in my mind."

He added, "Not only should … this individual have his …sentence overturned, No. 1. No 2.: The prosecutors should be taken before the state bar for misconduct. That's what it looks like when you suppress exculpatory evidence … then you've engaged in a violation of your ethical duties, and I think that's what's going on here."

Biggs went on to say: "That's why we're highlighting it in New York; we're going to try to highlight in some other cities as well. Because this weaponization, the soft on crime attitude, is actually harming the civil rights of all Americans [and] harms the civil rights of the law-abiding Americans it seems like more than any other group."

