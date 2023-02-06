Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Censorship Threatens US 'Way of Life'

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Monday that DirecTV's censorship of Newsmax is "a threat to the United States and our way of life."

"The way to think about it is you had two Democrats write to AT&T and others saying remove Fox, remove OAN, and remove Newsmax, and what happens?" Biggs said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "You get two of those three that have been removed now.

"The reality is when you marry Big Tech censorship with big government and big business, you get the makings of kind of an authoritarian, fascist-style government. And when you start controlling the media like that, you control the people because you can impact how they think, how they make decisions, and that's what we've seen going on here, and that's very real. It's a threat to the United States and our way of life, and people should be switching [to a different TV provider.]"

DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain

Commenting on the Chinese spy balloon that floated across the U.S. last week, Biggs said: "The reality is they [the Biden administration] really misplayed this. It was horribly handled.

"Their excuse now is twofold. Number one, they couldn't knock it down when it was over the U.S. land mass for fear that it might cause damage, and the second is that this is no big deal because it's happened under the previous administration. We have everybody from [Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations] John Bolton to [former Director of National Intelligence John] Radcliffe saying that's not true, it didn't happen.

"We don't know what data they were collecting, but we know that they were over Montana where we have almost 150 nuclear missiles sitting there, and they just float around over that, so we don't know what they got, which is extremely troubling, and we don't know why this administration chose such a feckless response."

Biggs said China is "pushing and probing" because "Joe Biden has allowed this to happen."

The president's foreign policy has emboldened America's adversaries around the world, Biggs said, leading to a "bellicose" North Korea, the U.S. return of "billions of dollars back to Iran," and the conflict in Ukraine, which "never would have happened under Donald Trump."

Asked if China will try to retaliate for the downing of its balloon on Saturday, Biggs said, "They may try to do something."

"I would imagine there'd be some response, but the reality is we're not going to see anything that they're necessarily going to do," he said. "It won't be overt, in my opinion, it will be lesser."

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain.

2. AT&T customers call toll free at 888-855-2338 to cancel/complain for U-verse, cellular and wireless services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax.com.