Tags: andy biggs | merrick garland | joe biden | robert hur | contempt | transcript | interview

Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: AG Garland Could Be Held in Contempt

Monday, 29 April 2024 03:42 PM EDT

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. told Newsmax on Monday U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland could be held in contempt if he refuses to release a transcript of President Joe Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur.

Appearing on "American Agenda," Biggs said they plan to issue a subpoena to Garland to get access to the transcript and if Garland refuses, then they'd vote to hold him in contempt.

House Republicans believe a transcript may provide more insight on when Biden discovered he had classified documents.

Kentucky Rep. James Comer, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, has pointed out Democrats did not hesitate to release the depositions given to the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks.

Comer said his evidence has shown Biden discovered the classified documents many months before the public first learned about it.

Biggs conceded holding him in contempt would be more ceremonial.

"The contempt citation ends up going back to Merrick Garland," Biggs said. "The same thing happened when Eric Holder was the AG. He was held in contempt but did not enforce it. We would anticipate that, but I don't think you stop trying to use the process. What Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice is doing is flat-out wrong."

Biggs said Garland and the Department of Justice should allow them to conduct their investigation.

Monday, 29 April 2024 03:42 PM
