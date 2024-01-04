Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Adams' Lawsuit 'Absurd, Frivolous'

The lawsuit New York City Mayor Eric Adams filed Thursday against 17 Texas charter bus companies for transporting thousands of migrants into the city is the "most absurd, frivolous lawsuit I can imagine," and "stupid ideas" like it will continue to happen if Republicans keep funding the Biden administration, said Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

"This is the most absurd, frivolous lawsuit that I can imagine, and I hope that [Adams] has sanctions issued against him and his legal team," Biggs said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"There are a handful of us that have actually stood up and voted 'No' time after time, because that's all we got because our colleagues continue to fund this administration. And as long as you fund this administration, you're going to get stupid ideas like Eric Adams suing bus companies who are providing a lawful service under contract. And you're going to continue to have an open border.

"You're going to continue to see outrageous spending. You're going to continue to see this disparate treatment at the bench and the bar," he added.

"There are several of us that have stood up and tried to get our colleagues to do this, but we need more help. ... There should not be a single Republican that's willing to fund and extend the funding of this government in January. But you will see how there will be 50 or 60 of us that'll say no, and the rest will say, 'Hey, you know what? We're going to go ahead and vote for that funding even though we know it's going to fund our own demise.' And that's what we've reached ... self-immolation."

Adams' suit "seeks to recoup the hundreds of millions of dollars incurred to care for all these individuals, costs moving forward for any of those migrants still in New York City's care, and costs for all those who are transported to New York City from Texas in the future as part of [Texas Gov. Greg] Abbott's plan."

