Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Sinema Was Independent All Along

It comes as little surprise that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema declared herself as an independent rather than remaining a Democrat, as she typically takes an independent stance from party politics, Rep. Andy Biggs said on Newsmax on Friday about his fellow Arizona lawmaker.

"I was surprised in the sense that I was with her last night on the plane coming back, and we chatted, and she didn't mention it, but the reality is, I'm not surprised by this ultimate decision," the Arizona Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "In fact, I thought that this might happen actually happened a couple of years ago when the filibuster was just really bearing down on her. She is a principled person, so I am not surprised."

Sinema, who announced her decision Thursday night, has often come under fire from Democrats for supporting the filibuster. Along with moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Sinema has been willing to go against the rest of the party, which has limited some agenda items pushed by President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Biggs on Friday praised Sinema as being "very forthright and honest," and said she has often worked with him and other GOP lawmakers on legislation "just because she thought it was good."

"That's kind of her M.O.," Biggs said. "Everybody knows her and she gets along with everybody."

Sinema has also realized that many voters in Arizona are registered as independents, said Biggs, "so I think that's why it's not particularly a surprise to me, because she's kind of had that bent all along, and this seems to be a better home for her."

Biggs on Friday also talked about the latest Twitter files drop that revealed how the company had been "shadow banning" conservatives. He said House Republicans have already been planning an investigation in the Oversight Committee and potentially in the Judiciary Committee.

"You have to get to the bottom of that and as you find more and more that not only were they censoring, they were impacting elections and electoral decisions," said Biggs. "You have to understand what they did and how they got there and how we fix it."

Meanwhile, then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told Congress that the company was not shadow-banning conservatives, and Biggs said it will need to be investigated as to whether Dorsey committed perjury.

"He was telling us one thing which is 180 degrees the opposite of what they were doing," said Biggs. "He was being hypertechnical saying we don't call it shadow banning, but basically, we do shadow bans."