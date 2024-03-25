Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: GOP House Lawmakers Strong Despite Quarrels

GOP voters shouldn't be worried about fractious inter-party disagreements and resignations that could diminish the GOP majority, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, told Newsmax on Monday.

In an interview on "National Report," Biggs said House GOP lawmakers are strong "partly because the Democrat position policies are so detrimental to the country."

"Everybody says 'Oh, it's chaotic'," he said. "But let's just remember … it's kind of ugly to watch the sausage making, and that's what lawmaking is. It's sausage making. So I don't ever view it as chaotic."

According to Biggs, there's also no cause for GOP voters to "be concerned" in the wake of the testy relationship with former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

"I think when I hear former Speaker McCarthy say, Oh, yeah, this was just [Florida GOP Rep.] Matt Gaetz" who had concerns about lifting the debt ceiling, "it wasn't just Matt Gaetz. I had concerns as well."

"He lifted the debt ceiling," Biggs said of McCarthy. "Most people don't realize this — we don't even have a debt ceiling ... he promised to give us the appropriations process, 12 straight appropriations bills. We didn't. He didn't do that."

Yet, Biggs said, "I think the Republicans are in a good position, ultimately, as we go forward, partly because the Democrat position policies are so detrimental to the country, and that's what everybody's seeing … in the House."

He also conceded he was "dismayed" and "disappointed" in Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.,

"I think that he's done better than I thought the former speaker did, and there's some things that I think he continues to do that the former speaker did that aggravate everyone," he said.

He added some GOP lawmakers "feel like Speaker Johnson has failed to deliver everything that he indicated he'd deliver. So it's really frustrating right now."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com