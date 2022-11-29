Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Lake's Election Lawsuit 'on Solid Ground'

Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's lawsuit against Maricopa County after the recent midterm elections is "on solid ground," Rep. Andy Biggs said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"What she says seems to be accurate, from all the reports that we've seen," the Arizona Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that a similar lawsuit filed by Abe Hamadeh, alleging mismanagement by elections officials in Arizona might have influenced the results of the race also has merit.

Lake's campaign is demanding the release of internal documents concerning county's process for counting votes before, on, and after Election Day, and Biggs said the question is what the court will rule if she can prove her case.

"How do we make things right?" said Biggs. "How do we make things full? That seems unclear under Arizona law, in fact, under virtually any law that we look at, so it's going to come down to a judge."

Biggs also discussed the upcoming vote for speaker of the House, in which he's running against Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Biggs said McCarthy will not have the 218 votes he needs.

"Far more than five people have told me they're not going to vote for Mr. McCarthy," said Biggs. "McCarthy doesn't have the votes. He's not going to get the votes."

That raises questions about whether McCarthy will form a coalition with the Democrats, rather than "step aside and give us somebody who will fight," said Biggs.

McCarthy, Biggs added, "has been there for six years, and he has not changed the status quo" or fought for the past years against the Biden administration.

"I think that there are more people there and maybe people in our conference need to quit denying the fact that he's not going to get there," said Biggs. "Let's get a consensus candidate before Jan. 3."

However, he wouldn't suggest who that candidate could be.

"I'm not going to put a target on their back," said Biggs, adding that since he announced his interest in the speaker's seat, "I've been beaten like a pinata at a 6-year-old's birthday party, and I'll tell you that's OK with me; but I'm not going to put anybody else in the cross-hairs like I've been."

