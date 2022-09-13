Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: 'Knucklehead' VP Harris Lying About Border

Vice President Kamala Harris, with her claims that the U.S.-Mexico border is secure and blaming the Trump administration for the border crisis, is acting like a "knucklehead," and she and the White House are "just lying" when it comes to immigration, Rep. Andy Biggs told Newsmax on Tuesday.



"It was shocking, but not shocking," the Arizona Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It was shocking in the same sense anybody would be such a knucklehead, and I hate to say that about a vice president, but that's the truth."

Harris told NBC News's Meet the Press on Sunday that there are "a lot of problems that we are trying to fix given the deterioration that happened over the last four years.



"We also have to put into place a law and a plan for a pathway for citizenship for the millions of people who are here and are prepared to do what is legally required to gain citizenship," Harris said. "We don't have that in place because people are playing politics in a state like this and Congress."

Biggs said on Newsmax that in the last year of former President Donald Trump's administration, the Yuma sector in Arizona had 9,000 immigrant encounters for the entire year.



"Under the Biden administration, this year alone, it's been 340,000," said Biggs. "That's the number that we'll end up with in just a couple of weeks. I've been down there so many times, and Kamala Harris can't even get out of the airport with a margarita in her hand to go to the border."



President Joe Biden also won't visit the border, said Biggs, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and others in the administration "don't understand."



"They're just lying," said Biggs. "Yuma's getting 1,000 people a day who are being encountered, not to mention the thousands a day that come across the border and get away … they're bringing in drugs like you can't believe. They're smuggling humans. It's inhumane."



And now that the administration is no longer using the Title 42 provisions the Trump administration was using to screen out people, "now they're letting everybody in," said Biggs.



The situation is the top issue for voters in Arizona, coming in at a "dead heat" with inflation and gas prices, said Biggs.



"I think people are tired of what's happening in Washington, D.C., as well, but those are the top issues," said Biggs, noting that he recently led another trip to the border with members of Congress.



Meanwhile, Arizona is facing some tough election battles in the midterms, including with Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly in a tight race with GOP nominee Blake Masters to hold his seat, and with the governor's race, which is pitting GOP nominee Kari Lake and Democrat nominee Katie Hobbs.



Kelly has been hesitant to say if he'll appear with Biden in campaign events, according to local news reports, but Biggs insisted that Kelly "votes with Biden on everything."



"About two months ago, he started running ads, saying that it takes courage to stand up to the president and your own party, and the fact is, he's a 100% Joe Biden voter," said Biggs. "He votes with Biden on everything, but now he's somehow a border hawk. He wants to bring down gas prices and get energy independent. All of that is just bogus. So I think it was a parody. It was like watching a 'Saturday Night Live' skit or something like that."



But Biden, even though the presidential election is two years away, is still on the ballot this fall, said Biggs.

