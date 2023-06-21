Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Dems Tried to Discredit Durham During Testimony

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Wednesday that testimony by special counsel John Durham in front of the House Judiciary Committee showed how contradictorily Republicans and Democrats view the narrative disproven by Durham's report that Russia colluded with Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

"What we've seen is again the dichotomy between the right and left and Congress," Biggs told "American Agenda." "I think that Mr. Durham has been very calm and stated his position very clearly. He has answered questions openly and truthfully.

"The left is really trying to focus on something completely different. They tried to discredit Mr. Durham. I don't think that works. On the other hand, we're trying to bring out everything that shows that the FBI is out of control. And then you have a weaponized FBI and, in fact, DOJ [Department of Justice]."

Biggs, a member of the Judiciary Committee, spoke to "American Agenda" during a recess in Durham's testimony. He had not yet questioned Durham. He said when the committee returns to session later in the day, he plans to ask Durham about Russian analyst Igor Danchenko, said to be the primary source of the debunked Steele dossier that the FBI used to get Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants to spy on Trump officials.

"I'll be talking about Mr. Danchenko, and I'll be talking about the lack of predicate to actually open up any of the Russian hoax [investigation], and then a couple other items that go with that," he said.

He said although many of his constituents outside of Phoenix are concerned about the crisis at the U.S. southern border, they are still interested in what Durham has to say.

"There are a significant number of people in my district who still remain ticked off," Biggs said. "When the Durham report comes out and confirms that there was absolutely no predicate to open up the investigation of Trump and the alleged Russian collusion and then they find out that the document used was paid for by the [Hillary] Clinton campaign, boy, they really get hot."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!