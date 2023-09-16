Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Overwhelming Evidence Led to Inquiry

The overwhelming amount of evidence that was coming from all directions against President Joe Biden in connection with his son Hunter Biden was enough to convince House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that an impeachment inquiry into the president was warranted, Rep. Andy Biggs said Saturday on Newsmax.

"I think when you start adding in all of these alias email accounts, to the shell corporate accounts, and when we focus just under Ukraine, you start seeing that Joe Biden is there," the Arizona Republican said on Newsmax's "America Right Now."

"I think the Devon Archer testimony was important. I think the other stuff from Eric Schwerin and other partners of Hunter Biden, that you go back all the way to Tony Bobulinski, with 10% for 'the big guy', when you bring all that together, it leads right back to Joe Biden."

As the investigation continues, the inquiry will include the subpoena of more bank records from Hunter Biden and "hopefully from the president's bank accounts," and the interviews of associates and witnesses will continue, said Biggs.

"Most of this, by the way, has been focused on just under the Ukrainian side of things. But people forget, you've got the China side of things, you've got the Romanian side of things, you've got the Kazahkstan side of things," he added.

"You've got a Russian oligarch who gave $3.5 million almost contemporaneous with the luncheon or 'see me at dinner' that she had with Joe Biden. You have a whole series of events, plus mideastern nations that we haven't even revealed yet."

The House committees are also trying to find recordings that "we know" are there, said Biggs.

"Don't forget, there are people that are literally in hiding around the world who don't want us to get access to this, not because they don't want to reveal [it] but because some of them are actually afraid of their life for their lives," he added. "So we are trying to ameliorate their concerns so we can get their testimony and bring that in."

