Rep. Andy Biggs to Newsmax: Biden Admin. Wants No Impediment to Open Border

The Biden administration "doesn't want any impediment to the wide-open illegal migration that is happening across that border," Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Monday.

In reference to Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey filling gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border with shipping containers, despite the administration warning the state that doing so represents "trespassing on federal lands," Biggs told "Prime News" the administration seemingly wants a completely open border.

Biggs lauded Ducey, Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, and Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis for their efforts to buck the Biden administration and help to secure the border themselves.

Abbott has sent military personnel to the border under Operation Lone Star, while DeSantis has flown illegal aliens from Florida to Martha's Vineyard. Both were met with retaliation by the Biden administration, Abbott by the Justice Department and DeSantis by the Treasury Department.

"I tip my hat to Gov. Ducey, Abbott and DeSantis, who are fighting this fight so well right now, and you know what, this administration by threatening these three gentlemen, these three governors, has basically said 'we absolutely, it is our policy to open this border up to anybody and everybody,'" Biggs said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Related Shows: