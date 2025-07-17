Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Offer Immunity to Biden Staffers

As House Republicans continue their investigation into former President Joe Biden's mental state and his use of the autopen, several staffers to former first lady Jill Biden have invoked the Fifth Amendment during their testimony. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Thursday that the next step is "to offer immunity to certain key individuals."

"It might be Dr. O'Connor, it might be [Anthony] Bernal, but you're going to offer immunity to them, and then they can't take the Fifth anymore. It negates the Fifth because they've been offered a different way out. And so that's what I would say is the next step.

"And if they come in again and they deny or refuse to answer questions even after you've extended immunity, then you take them into contempt and you get a federal court to hold them in contempt, and then they either go to jail or answer questions," Biggs said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Biggs, who serves on the House Oversight Committee, was asked by co-host Alison Maloni about the recent rescissions package, which seeks to cut superfluous programs such as funding for transgender sex workers in Nepal. Biggs said these initial cuts are "the low-hanging fruit."

"That's why this was first. I was surprised the Senate reduced the amount by $400 million. I have a problem with that. But we're going to pass it out of the House today. And it should send a signal that we are we are trying to make cuts. But this is just this is the smallest drop. It's doesn't even send a ripple on our structural deficit.

"So we're going to have to do a lot more reductions to be fiscally responsible. But we have to do it. Otherwise, I'm predicting 10 years from now you're not going to have a $37 trillion national debt, you're going to have a $70 trillion debt."

