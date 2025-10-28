Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Jill Biden Covered Joe's Decline

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Tuesday that former first lady Jill Biden should be held responsible for what he called "elder abuse" surrounding former President Joe Biden.

On "Newsline," Biggs said Jill Biden may have had the leading role in covering up the mental and physical decline of the former president while he was in office.

"I believe she engaged in elder abuse. And I think that she deceived the country," he said. "And I think that the people surrounding Joe Biden acquiesced to her desires."

Biggs said the House Oversight Committee, of which he is a member, has detailed for the rest of Congress what it considers a scandal.

The committee alleges that the former first lady and top White House staff hid the extent of the former president's deterioration.

"And that is a cover-up of a declining mental and physically declining president. Those incentives are actually in our Constitution. That's why the 25th Amendment needs to be amended," Biggs said.

The 25th Amendment to the Constitution outlines procedures for presidential succession and for transferring power when a president is incapacitated.

Its fourth section allows the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members to declare a president unfit, but relies on insiders to act in good faith.

Biggs said that system breaks down if staffers instead choose to conceal a president’s condition.

He added that the referral by the committee to the Department of Justice gives him hope that those who covered up Biden's decline will face consequences.

"My hope and prayer is that the Department of Justice will actually finish the investigation and bring charges if charges are warranted," he said.

The committee's report also alleges that White House aides used the Oval Office mechanical autopen to place the presidential signature of approval on documents such as pardons.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., a former constitutional law litigator, said "no legal precedent" for the situation exists.

"Nothing this incredible and insane has happened before," he said. "No previous president had the audacity to have people signing things on their behalf when they didn't even know what was in it."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com