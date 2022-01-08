Rep. Andy Biggs to Newsmax: Dems' 'Demonization' of Trump Never Ends

It fits the Democrats' "narrative" for President Joe Biden to blame former President Donald Trump for the events at the Capitol last year, but by doing so, they are continuing the demonization they started against him when he first announced his presidential campaign years ago, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax.

"When they're constructing their narrative, they're trying to set up a demon, and that's Donald Trump," Biggs told Saturday's "The Count." "It goes back to before he was ever elected, when they came down those big escalators, that they've been trying to demonize this guy."

The select committee investigating Jan. 6 is also part of the plan, Biggs continued, pointing out the group set up by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has already shifted its focus.

At first, the committee wanted to go after Trump on charges of incitement of an insurrection, but that has shifted to baking him for not speaking soon enough to stop the people interrupting Congress, "so that somehow is his fault," Biggs said.

Meanwhile, more than 700 people have been charged in the incidents, but none are charged with insurrection and "nobody should be charged" for that, Biggs added.

"Their narrative is to try to say that Donald Trump was responsible for every bad thing that has ever happened in America, but particularly the violent people who got into the Capitol on Jan. 6," Biggs said.

Meanwhile, Biggs called Vice President Kamala Harris' comments about the Jan. 6 attack "reprehensible, particularly when she compared the incidents to other momentous times in U.S. history, such as the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack and the 9/11 attacks.

"[Her] words were just so out of bounds," Biggs concluded. "There is no comparison at all.

"This is in no way indicative of the war on terror that was engendered by 9/11 that cost thousands of U.S. lives and other lives around the world, or the World War II Pearl Harbor attack."

