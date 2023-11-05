Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: WH Placating Democrat Antisemites

The White House is trying to "placate the radically left antisemitic portion of the Democrat Party" while recognizing the United States' affinity for Israel, and as a result, is trying to fund both sides of the Israel-Hamas war, Rep. Andy Biggs told Newsmax on Sunday.

"When you begin to look at it, this notion of we're going to fund and assist Israel in its war against Hamas, these ruthless terrorists, and at the same time they want to give money to the Palestinian Authority, which will find its way to Hamas. It's absolutely ridiculous," the Arizona Republican commented on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda."

For that, Biggs said he would give the administration a "very negative grade right now."

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is "facilitating the Biden administration's feckless policies yet again."

Biggs also slammed the news that Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, has been promoting a fundraising drive that supports "urgent relief for Gaza's children" to the more than 300 people who follow her on social media.

The drive has raised nearly $8 million to date, and Biggs compared Emhoff's actions to those of Harris when she was raising money for Black Lives Matter protesters.

"It's funny that you mentioned BLM because BLM is all in for Hamas as well, so it's a reprehensible thing," said Biggs.

He added that the support "exposes what we suspected all along and that is that Kamala Harris, the radical left, they're antisemites… they've joined with the Rashida Tlaibs, who say from the 'river to the sea,' which is what when they say that they mean an absolute annihilation of Jews and elimination of the Israeli state. That's what they're doing. That's their proposal. That is their true faith and their core doctrine when it comes to the Middle East, and it's disgusting."

But, he said that Democrats "provide cover" for other Democrats and their comments.

"Republicans don't provide cover for people when we out them for saying things they shouldn't say," said Biggs. "Democrats protect their most virulent antisemites and that's disgusting and it needs to be revealed. These people need to be held accountable."

