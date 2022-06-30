Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Immigration Will Grow With SCOTUS Ruling

Immigration numbers will climb now that the Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration can terminate the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" protocols, Rep. Andy Biggs warned on Newsmax on Thursday.

"These cartels and human smugglers are very sophisticated," the Arizona Republican told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "They advertise and this is going to go out like a wildfire through the human smuggling and trafficking environment, and you're going to see an increase because people will say, 'Well, we don't have to wait anymore.' "

The administration, Biggs said, was "already emasculated," but the deterrence effect of keeping the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols, which required immigrants to stay in Mexico until their immigration hearings are held, said Biggs.

"There will be an acceleration of people coming to the border because that will be a new advertising point, marketing point, for these very sophisticated human traffickers that we call cartels," he said.

If Republicans take back control of the House and the Senate, it's possible that a bill could get to President Joe Biden to eliminate some illegal immigration, but it must be part of a must-pass bill, such as on spending, Biggs said.

"We're going to have to leverage border security issues, maybe even energy policy issues to repair some of the damage that Biden has done to this country," said Biggs.

