Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: House Will Stop Funding 'Woke' Federal Programs

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Tuesday the Republican majority in the House has the power now to fight back against liberalism’s assault on the nuclear family and American children.

On “The Chris Salcedo Show,” Biggs described the implementation of woke policies such as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion throughout the federal government as an “all-out war” and said the House can use the power of the purse and hearings to thwart such an agenda.

“It's been an all-out war, and it's been going on for more than 20 years here in the United States — it [really] has been going on for 50 or 60 years — and it's now being accelerated,” Biggs said. “We need to stop everything, and we need to use it through the funding.”

Biggs, a member of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees, said the House can block federal funding to promote woke programs in schools and for DEI initiatives in the military or any other federal agency. He also wants to halt funding for such woke programs as a State Department plan last year to send more than $20,000 to a cultural center in Ecuador to hold drag theater performances.

“Every institution of the United States has been taken over and hijacked by the left, and we in Congress need to do all we can to fight it,” Biggs said. “Our No. 1 tool is with the funding. The secondary tool is with the hearings that we're going to have.”

Biggs said a third tool is Americans rebelling against woke policies. With that, their local elected officials will be pressured to act, and combined with what the House is doing, “maybe we can squeeze some of this out.”

“You couldn't design quite frankly a more vicious way to try to destroy a country than what the Biden administration is doing, everything from the woke policies and the educators that are indoctrinating these woke policies and attacking the family and the fabric of our society,” Biggs said. “They attack our economy. They provide gas to the Chinese Communist Party, but we have to pay premiums for it over here. The border [crisis].

“All of these things go together, and it's an attempt, quite frankly, to destroy this nation.”

