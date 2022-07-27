Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: House GOP Ready For New Investigations if November Brings Majority

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., wants the American people to know that things will be markedly different come January, if the Republicans overtake the House chamber during the November midterm elections.

For starters, the Democrats' "hypocrisy" of supporting the U.S. Department of Justice's grand-jury investigation into former President Donald Trump, while simultaneously ignoring the allegations levied against President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, will not be tolerated by a Republican-controlled House, he said.

Also, according to Biggs, a group of FBI whistleblowers — who've largely been ignored by left-leaning media — will be heard in 2023.

"Right now, what's happening, we're in the [House] minority. So even if we wanted to request oversight, the Democrats wouldn't give it to us," Biggs told Newsmax Wednesday afternoon, while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

President Biden's DOJ rarely responds to GOP requests for information, said Biggs, minus a few surprising occurrences.

It's a consequence of Democrats possessing majorities in the House, Senate and in the White House, and also "controlling the purse strings" with investigations, added Biggs.

"Most of the time, the DOJ buries" inquiries into Democrats, said Biggs, who's up for reelection this November in Arizona's 5th District, which covers Phoenix's eastern suburbs.

Biggs believes the federal whistleblowers will have a monumental impact next year, should Republicans take 2023 control of House judicial proceedings.

"[The whistleblowers] know 'Hey, this is corrupt [where I work]. We need to go somewhere to report it,'" said Biggs. "And they won't go to Democrats, because they're ones who will aid and abet" the groups controlling the police apparatus, he added.

"It took a lot of courage for the whistleblowers to bring this information forward," said Biggs, while teasing possible events in January.

Biggs said the House leaders will be "ready to rock and roll" for the incoming wave of investigations in January, "and I think they'll deliver."

