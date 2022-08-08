Rep. Andy Biggs on Newsmax: This Is 'an Authoritarian' Govt

Like the Biden administration plans to massively expand the IRS, the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's private residence at Mar-a-Lago is a concerted effort to "weaponize" against Americans "they disagree with politically," according to Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., on Newsmax.

"We don't really have insight yet; the FBI, DOJ haven't come out publicly and said what they're looking for, but I can tell you this: This gets at the heart of what I was saying over the weekend that FBI and DOJ needs to be looked at very carefully because they have weaponized those agencies, those police agencies, against Americans who they disagree with politically and it wouldn't surprise me if we get down to that again, Rob," Biggs told Monday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Biggs is a House member who will be voting against the so-called "Inflation Reduction Act" that seeks to add IRS agents in an apparent effort to find more taxes to collect for the government's massive spending agenda.

"Again, that's going to be weaponized and politicized, just like it was under Lois Lerner where they went after conservative organizations," Biggs warned. "They're going to be coming after you and me and others like us. They're going to be turning us upside down to shake every dime and nickel and penny out of our pockets and punishes us if they can, if they feel we haven't given them enough.

"That's where we're headed. That's an authoritarian type of government, Rob."

