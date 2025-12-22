Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Tax Cuts Will Help in Next 90 Days

Americans should begin feeling the impact of President Donald Trump's economic agenda "pretty quickly," as key tax provisions will "start spinning up in the next 90 days" as new changes take effect, Rep. Andy Biggs told Newsmax on Monday.

"Well, they should start feeling it pretty quickly because in the next 90 days, most of the Big Beautiful Bill tax provisions kick in," the Arizona Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Biggs, a member of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees, said the rollout of tax cuts would help fuel economic activity.

"So you're going to see some new things with regard to Social Security, overtime, tax on tips, and that's going to actually cause some economic stimulus," he said.

On healthcare, as the clock winds down on COVID-era Affordable Care Act subsidies, Biggs criticized the law and said Republicans are working on legislation that could reduce premiums and save money.

"Any time you have a bad program like Obamacare, it really affects a lot of things," Biggs said.

"I introduced legislation which actually will reduce premiums by 12%," Biggs said, adding, "It actually will save about $30 billion."

Biggs said he believes additional legislation could be completed soon.

"And I think we're going to get that done probably by the end of January," he said.

As Congress confronts another possible shutdown fight, Biggs said weekly action in January on the remaining full-year funding bills could avert a lapse.

"What is happening is the Republicans are going to be passing out every week in January, the last of the full year funding bills, and that obviates a shutdown," he said. "So I really think that we've got a better than 50% chance now."

"We're not going to have a shutdown," he added.

Biggs also weighed in on GOP unity after the Turning Point USA event in Arizona, urging Republicans to settle internal disputes and focus on defeating Democrats in 2026.

"People need to remember we're having what I call family squabbles right now," he said. "Actually, provided that we do one thing, that we come back together and remember who the real political enemy is, our foe is the left. It is the Democrats."

Looking ahead to the 2026 midterms and his campaign in Arizona's governor's race, Biggs dismissed polling that shows Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs holding a double-digit lead, calling it "her paid poll."

"The independent polls show any Republican beats her by four points," Biggs said.

Biggs said he is confident heading into the race and pointed to support from Trump and conservative allies.

"So we feel very confident going in," he said. "I'm going to win the primary and then I'm going to beat Katie Hobbs."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com