Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: 'It Can Happen to Anyone'

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Saturday that whether knowingly or unknowingly, the Democrat establishment is making an example out of former President Donald Trump not to challenge its authority.

Speaking on "America Right Now" about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's potential prosecution of Trump, which some legal experts have deemed exceeds the statute of limitations, Biggs said "it can happen to anyone," quoting from a comment made earlier, "and it's a weaponization of the justice system."

"You might have seen" such a scenario unfold in the "Department of Justice," Biggs adds. "Maybe it's in the FBI yesterday. Maybe it's in the FBI tomorrow. But here it's in the New York district attorney's office. It is happening across the country, and it can happen to anyone. And that's why I hope all my colleagues will start standing up and demanding action, and I'm thankful for those that have."

