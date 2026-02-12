Rep. Andy Biggs to Newsmax: Senate Democrats Likely to Block Full-Year DHS Funding

With Department of Homeland Security funding set to expire Friday, Rep. Andy Biggs told Newsmax on Thursday that he expects Senate Democrats to block the House-passed bill and force Congress into a short-term stopgap.

"There's going to be a vote sometime today, probably early afternoon, in the Senate on the House bill to fund DHS for the rest of the year. I don't think it's going to pass," the Arizona Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early."

Biggs said he expects lawmakers to pivot to a continuing resolution lasting two or three weeks, but he suggested the timing could still trigger a brief lapse before the House receives the measure.

"That might not happen until tomorrow, which means that the House would probably get a short-term CR maybe Friday night, maybe Saturday. Maybe even Sunday," he said, adding, "I don't think you're going to see a full-year funding."

The DHS funding deadline has raised warnings about potential disruption to agency operations, including the Transportation Security Administration, the Coast Guard, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, if Congress fails to act.

Biggs also discussed his questioning of Attorney General Pam Bondi during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, including an exchange about an inquiry he tied to "Arctic Frost" and Section 702 surveillance authorities.

After Bondi said the matter was "very active and ongoing," Biggs said he wanted the public to know the investigation continues.

"I was glad to hear that the investigation is ongoing," he said. "I wanted the American people to understand that this is not over."

Biggs claimed he and others have sought information about surveillance of Americans that he linked to former special counsel Jack Smith.

"Jack Smith is still potentially culpable for intrusion into Americans' lives without actually any kind of criminal predicate," Biggs said.

Turning to the hearing more broadly, Biggs said Democrats focused heavily on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and accused them of selectively using documents during the proceedings.

"They staged it. It was all about Epstein. It was never going to be about anything else," he said, adding that "this administration has been more transparent on the Epstein, the release of Epstein information, than any other administration."

Biggs also said, "There is no evidence that President [Donald] Trump did anything wrong."

Asked about upcoming closed-door testimony from former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton regarding their relationship with Epstein, Biggs predicted limited cooperation.

"We'll probably get a lot of Fifth Amendment claims. But mostly, I think you're going to get, 'I don't recall,'" he said, comparing it to prior testimony he associated with the Benghazi investigation.

Biggs said he expects Bill Clinton to acknowledge knowing Epstein and said he hopes the committee gets information related to the Clinton Foundation.

"I'm hopeful that we get information on what role Jeffrey Epstein had in setting up the Clinton Foundation," he said, adding, "There's a whole host of things."

