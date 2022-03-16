Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Care Must Be Taken to Avoid 'Broader General War'

President Joe Biden and his administration must take care with its actions on Ukraine, as they could "trigger a much broader general war," Rep. Andy Biggs said on Newsmax Wednesday following Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Congress.

"I think this president has not really been a leader in this country, and so maybe he's content to try to be a leader elsewhere," the Arizona Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"I don't know where he's going to go, because I'm not sure how much he is in control."

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are the ones who are "really driving" the policy on Ukraine, not Biden, said Biggs.

"I will tell you this that I do think that our country is in a bit of a hotspot because if we do get engaged in a no-fly zone, and you see anything like U.S. fighters shooting down Russian fighters or vice versa, you have the potential of escalation," said Biggs. "Russia's already making overtures to China. This administration is suggesting sanctions against India for buying Russian military equipment."

Biggs also noted that while Zelenskyy pleaded with Congress for a no-fly zone, he also asked for ground-to-air defensive weapons, and "that's probably where President Biden is going to go today, to providing more Stingers and Javelins and air defense."

According to a White House official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, Biden is expected on Wednesday to announce another $800 million in security assistance in Ukraine, bringing the total announced in the last week alone to $1 billion, including money for air defense and anti-armor weapons.

