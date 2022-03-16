×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: andy biggs | biden | ukraine | zelenskyy

Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Care Must Be Taken to Avoid 'Broader General War'

Footage of the war in Ukraine is displayed as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the U.S. Congress by video to plead for support as his country is besieged by Russian forces at the U.S. Capitol on March 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. Zelenskyy addressed Congress as Ukraine continues to defend itself from an ongoing Russian invasion. (J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty)

By    |   Wednesday, 16 March 2022 11:14 AM

President Joe Biden and his administration must take care with its actions on Ukraine, as they could "trigger a much broader general war," Rep. Andy Biggs said on Newsmax Wednesday following Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Congress. 

"I think this president has not really been a leader in this country, and so maybe he's content to try to be a leader elsewhere," the Arizona Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"I don't know where he's going to go, because I'm not sure how much he is in control."

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are the ones who are "really driving" the policy on Ukraine, not Biden, said Biggs. 

"I will tell you this that I do think that our country is in a bit of a hotspot because if we do get engaged in a no-fly zone, and you see anything like U.S. fighters shooting down Russian fighters or vice versa, you have the potential of escalation," said Biggs. "Russia's already making overtures to China. This administration is suggesting sanctions against India for buying Russian military equipment."

Biggs also noted that while Zelenskyy pleaded with Congress for a no-fly zone, he also asked for ground-to-air defensive weapons, and "that's probably where President Biden is going to go today, to providing more Stingers and Javelins and air defense."

According to a White House official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, Biden is expected on Wednesday to announce another $800 million in security assistance in Ukraine, bringing the total announced in the last week alone to $1 billion, including money for air defense and anti-armor weapons. 

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349,  FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
President Joe Biden and his administration must take care with its actions on Ukraine, as they could "trigger a much broader general war," Rep. Andy Biggs said on Newsmax Wednesday following Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Congress.
andy biggs, biden, ukraine, zelenskyy
352
2022-14-16
Wednesday, 16 March 2022 11:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved