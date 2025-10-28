Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Hunter Got Real Biden Signature, Others Got Autopen

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Tuesday on Newsmax that former President Joe Biden personally signed a pardon only when Hunter Biden was involved, while all others were handled through autopen, raising new concerns of autopen use inside the White House.

"They actually have a set of protocols that says you don't use the autopen, for instance, on pardons and commutations and executive orders and on legislative action.

"Well, they didn't follow any of their protocols. It was a disaster. Nobody knew who was in charge, and that's why you get all of this crazy," Biggs said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

Former Biden White House staff secretary Neera Tanden testified in June that she sent pardon requests to Biden but could not confirm whether he personally signed them.

"There was the pardons that I was responsible for. That happened in the winter.

"There was, you know, a number of cases. I don't remember if he signed that. I don't believe he signed. I know he didn't sign it by hand.

"And I don't believe ... I can't recall if it required an autopen or not. That's what my testimony is," Tanden testified.

Biggs, a member of the House Oversight Committee, said her answer under oath confirmed his central concern.

"Look at the way she framed her answer. She started off saying, 'I don't believe he – Oh, that would be bad if I said, I don't believe he signed it.' So then she comes back and says, 'Oh, I don't recall,'" Biggs said.

He added: "The only time President Biden was there and you actually had the right people there [to issue a pardon] was the time that Hunter Biden was there and Hunter Biden was there when they were taking care of the Biden family members."

Biggs also listed former NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, and the Jan. 6 investigation committee as potential recipients of Biden autopen pardons.

"How come he didn't know all this stuff was going on? He's chief of staff," he said of former Biden chief of staff Jeff Zients.

House Oversight Chair James Comer released a report Tuesday alleging that aides exercised presidential authority during periods when Biden was not present, including the misuse of the autopen.

"The Biden Autopen Presidency will go down as one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history," Comer said.

"Yeah, you, me, and a lot of us saw this happening. But I mean, when you think about it, this is a group of people, [former first lady] Dr. Jill [Biden] at the head of it, I believe, preventing the country from knowing what was going on in the White House," Biggs said.

"So that's my point, is they all claim deniability," he said. "You know, I didn't know, I didn't know. And the reality is, they all should have known. They had protocols in writing that they all ignored."

