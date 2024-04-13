×
Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Schumer to Kill Mayorkas Impeachment Trial

Saturday, 13 April 2024 06:04 PM EDT

Rep. Andy Biggs told Newsmax he expects Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to shoot down any chances of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas siting for an impeachment trial.

Appearing on "Saturday Agenda," the Republican from Arizona said the articles of impeachment will probably "take 45 minutes to an hour to read" in the Senate.

"They will then pat us on the head and send us out of there," he said. "And then the next day, probably on Wednesday, they will swear in, and ... that's when you'll see the machinations of Chuck Schumer, where he tries to get it dismissed."

On Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., sent a letter, signed by 42 of his Republican colleagues, to Schumer. According to the Washington Examiner, Senate Republicans have vowed to block all legislation unless Schumer allows Mayorkas' trial to play out. Republicans are concerned that Senate Democrats will likely table the trial with a simple 51-49 majority vote.

Nick Koutsobinas

