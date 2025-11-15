Former Poland President to Newsmax: Trump Can Stop Putin, Finish Russia-Ukraine War

President Donald Trump can stop Russian President Vladimir Putin and "find some best path to finish" the Russia-Ukraine war, Andrzej Duda, former president of Poland, told Newsmax.

"The president of the United States is the most powerful person in the world," Duda told Newsmax TV’s "Saturday Report."

"I have no doubts. So, if there is someone around the world who could possibly stop Putin and who could possibly finish this, this war, to find some best path to finish this war, this is the president of the United States."

Russia has waged a devastating aerial campaign against Ukraine since its all-out invasion of its neighbor nearly four years ago. U.S.-led diplomatic efforts this year to stop the fighting have so far come to nothing.

But Trump "will succeed in his mission," said Duda.

"He's looking for the possibilities of creating some peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. The question is how to stop Russia and how to persuade Putin in this invasion," he added.

The way to support Ukraine is to "weaken Russia" and find tools to weaken Moscow because "Russia is the enemy of Ukraine."

"The war was started by Russians in 2014 when they started to occupy Crimea and when they started the war in Luhansk and Donetsk," he added.

But the U.S. "is the strongest military and superpower in the world," said Duda, who told Newsmax his focus now is strengthening Poland-U.S. relations "because I believe that the United States of America is a real friend of Poland."

"And this friendship between Poland and America is really important from our point of view," he said.

"But I also try to convince my American friends and students at American universities and at Princeton, for example, that this is the place in the world, Poland and Central Europe in general, where America has its own very important interests.

"And there is an excellent prospect for American companies to invest in that part of the world," he added.

