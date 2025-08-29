Ukraine's Yermak to Newsmax: Kyivstar's Nasdaq Debut 'Significant'

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, celebrated the Nasdaq listing of Ukrainian telecom company Kyivstar on Friday, telling Newsmax it signifies the country’s long-term economic strength as well as its battlefield muscle against Russia.

Yermak was on hand that day to ring the opening bell as Kyivstar became the first Ukrainian company on a U.S. stock exchange. In an appearance in studio with "American Agenda," Yermak called it "significant" and "historical."

"First of all, it demonstrated that Ukraine living, Ukraine fighting, and Ukraine looking for the future and future with United States, the future with American business," Yermak said, noting it also signals to the west that Ukraine is investable.

"After the White House summit, we started practically every day to talk, to consult with our American partners, European partners, about the security guarantees for Ukraine. And one of the very strong elements of this security, its economic security and investments," he added.

Kyivstar parent company VEON said in an X post, "The opening bell capped a week of strategic engagements for VEON and Kyivstar, during which we highlighted Ukraine's resilience and recovery, and the role that the private sector can play in rebuilding the country's future."

Joining Yermak on Wall Street was Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The pair lit a candle in remembrance of the 23 killed — including four children — in Russia’s bombing of Kyiv while they were en route to the U.S.

"From one side, we have such tragedy in our country. I just call to President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and consult with him. And he said, ‘Look, you need to be in New York. You need to be in this event’ because it demonstrated to our partners, to our friends, to all the world that we are strong," Yermak said.

"And this is the national interest. And for United States to support Ukraine," he said.

