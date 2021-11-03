Andrew Yang to Newsmax: Forward Party Makes 'Process the Issue'

While former Democrat presidential primary candidate Andrew Yang stops short of calling the American electoral process rigged, his new Forward Party is making the process the issue, he told Newsmax.

"You know what's fun is, in this case," Yang, the leader of the YangGang movement and architect of the Freedom Dividend, told Wednesday's "Spicer & Co.," "the process is the issue."

"So if you make it so that our legislators actually answered to more of us, then you will see their incentives improve, their behavior would change, but also you can see different points of view emerge."

Yang has left the Democratic Party to form his new party, which he told host Sean Spicer will prioritize open primaries and ranked-choice voting.

"I don't think there should be two parties in the United States of America," he continued. "I don't think there should be three parties. I think that there should be four or five because we can all very, very clearly see that the two parties right now have at least two parties each within them.

"You're seeing that the Democrat side very clearly, and I think many Republicans would agree. So, we need to actually give more people genuine voice and representation, and the duopoly right now is not doing that for a lot of Americans."

Yang noted the two-party system gives too much control to the "party bosses," and the Forward Party is going to be a wide tent for candidates disenchanted with the process.

"We're going to support candidates who are Republicans, independents, or Democrats that are for making a system that actually answers the American people, as opposed to just the party insiders," Yang said.

Getting primaried in your own party is a potential reality for "83% of our representatives," Yang continued.

"What we want to do is make it so that each representative has to try and make a case to 51% of us in their district, as opposed to just the 10% to 20% who participate in the closed party primary," he said.

"And you know who should be for this is any Republican who lives in a blue state where you're completely shut out. You know, that's not right.

"We have to open it up, and that's what the Forward Party is about: A genuinely representative democracy where you don't need to be a party boss or insider to get on the ballot."

Yang noted Tuesday's elections results revealed some "forward" ideals on running campaigns.

"It was a tough night for Democrats, no doubt about it," Yang said. "I think the main takeaway has to be that running against Trump is no longer an effective message and running against COVID also right now is not working with the public.

"Democrats, I would say any party, needs a positive agenda that people can get behind, and right now that message has been missing for the Democrats."

