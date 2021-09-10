Andrew Giuliani to Newsmax: Defunded Police Would Race to Another 9/11 Rescue

New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani rebuked ''defund the police'' activists on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, telling Newsmax that the officers being besmirched are the same people who would rush to rescue anybody in a similar attack today.

''There's been this movement over the last few years to defund the police and really go after our first responders,'' Giuliani said Friday on ''American Agenda.'' I think it's so important to remember that if there was another disaster that happened today, you would have police, you would have firefighters, you’d have the Port Authority [police], like they did on Sept. 11, coming in to rescue you, whether you're white, Black, Jewish, Christian, whatever your religion, creed or race were.''

Giuliani, son of Rudy Giuliani — who was mayor of New York City during the attacks and was universally praised for his actions that day in the subsequent weeks — recalled he was in his first full week of high school on the day that 19 Islamist terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners and flew them into the World Trade Center towers in Manhattan, the Pentagon and crashed the other in a field in western Pennsylvania.

Guarded by a New York Police Department protective detail, the younger Giuliani corrected a movie myth that the officers rushed in to immediately tell him of the events during class. He said he did ask them during first period about what was going on and was told what was happening.

Giuliani, running for governor in New York in the wake of Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, suggested that the public use the Sept. 11 anniversary to renew its thankfulness for police and other first responders.

''We need to honor those 343 firefighters, those 23 NYPD officers, not just on Sept. 11 each and every year, but I really think every day we need to keep perspective and say, 'They are some of the best among us, some of the best New Yorkers, and some of the best Americans.'"

