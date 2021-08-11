Andrew Giuliani to Newsmax: Cuomo Unleashed 'Hell,' Not Done 'Hell of a Job'

President Joe Biden sticking to his party, despite scandal, saying New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo did a "hell of a job," is a devilish spin of Democrats' decades of failures in the state, according to GOP gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani on Newsmax.

"New York is one of two states that's actually going to lose population over the last decade: It's New York and Illinois," Giuliani, the son of the former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, told Wednesday's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "There's a reason for that, and it's because Andrew Cuomo and his lack of leadership over the last 10 years – truly the Democratic Party and their lack of leadership.

"So I would say he has done hell to New York and not a hell of a job."

The corruption of the one-party blue state of New York is why Giuliani decided to run for governor, he told host Chris Salcedo.

"The last three governors have resigned or left in shambles, and it's the reason why our state is going down the path it's going," he said. "Frankly, it's the reason why I decided to run. I was sick and tired of hearing people saying that they are leaving New York; they were taking their business and they were moving out of state, whether it be to Florida or Texas or Tennessee.

"I'm sick and tired of seeing the crime all across our great state."

Giuliani noted violent crime rising not just in New York City, but also the western parts of the state, Buffalo and Rochester.

Crime is up "all across our great state, and it needs to end," he continued. "And, unfortunately it has been Democratic rule over the last 15 years that has led us down this path."

Giuliani, who is expected to have a significant GOP primary challenge from Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., added he expects New York Democrat Attorney General Letitia James to attempt to capitalize on her attack of Cuomo with the scathing sexual misconduct report with her own run for governor as a leading Democrat candidate.

"Letitia James certainly has her eyes on that top job, has had it for a long time," he said. "And I think there is definitely some political undertones in her actions over the last six months, but it doesn't mean that what Andrew Cuomo did was not criminal, and the steps that he took or not were the right steps."

Giuliani also blasted CNN's coverage of Cuomo, particularly his younger brother Chris Cuomo skirting the negative coverage.

"It's the reason why CNN's ratings are down 70-80% because the truth is, they are not the quote 'most trusted name in news,'" he concluded. "They may be the most trusted name in the Democratic-socialist propaganda, but they are far closer to the CNN, Clinton News Network, than they are the most trusted name in news."

