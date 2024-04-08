Napolitano to Newsmax: WH, Hunter's Lawyers Likely Synced

Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Monday that the presence of Hunter Biden's attorney at the White House in December likely signals that there was coordination ahead of Hunter's testimony before Congress.

Napolitano was reacting to the news that Hunter Biden attorney Abbe Lowell was at the White House on Dec. 11, two days before the first son refused to answer a congressional subpoena but instead gave a speech on Capitol Hill.

The White House has said Lowell was there for a Hanukkah celebration and that no Hunter Biden matters were discussed with Anthony Bernal, a top aide to First Lady Jill Biden.

"It could also be that [Hunter's] lawyers maybe are preparing the father to testify, or they're checking his memory; it's notoriously poor, we know that from people that have interrogated him. Checking on what he remembers before his son was going to testify," Napolitano told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"Remember, the son refused to testify. Unlike Peter Navarro, he was not punished for it. And then two months later, he showed up, and he did testify. So that issue of not showing up is now history. But the fact remains, what were they doing in the White House?" Napolitano said. "The son wasn't there, but his lawyers were there. Why would you be there if not to prepare a witness or learn what the witness is ready to say?"

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Dec. 13 that "the president was certainly familiar with what his son was going to say."

"White House counsel prepares the president to testify. White House counsel tells Abbe Lowell, 'Here's what the president will say if you need him. We don't want him to testify, but if you need them, this is what he'll say.' That's my best guess as to what happened," Napolitano said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com