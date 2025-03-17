Napolitano to Newsmax: President Doesn't Have To Sign Pardons

Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano said on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" that questions about whether former President Joe Biden properly authorized last-minute pardons come down to a simple question. Did Biden personally authorize the pardons?

Napolitano says questions about the use of an autopen, or signature creation device to sign the orders, don't mean a thing. "The question is, did this come from Joe Biden? Did he know this was happening? He could say to you if you were his assistant, 'Carl, sign this for me.' Perfectly legal, but it has to come from him. It cannot have been generated by somebody else."

The questions about the pardons hit a new level when President Donald Trump posted that he felt the pardons were not legal.

Napolitano says the autopen question doesn't apply. "The pardon doesn't have to be in writing. The president, if he wanted to, I can't imagine this happening, could literally walk through the hallway of a federal prison saying, you're out, you're out, you're out. He doesn't have to reduce it to writing. And a president cannot unpardon somebody that's been pardoned."

Napolitano says the legality is clear, as long as the former president was aware and personally ordered the pardons, they stand. But he added, "We don't know what happened."

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com