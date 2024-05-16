Judge Napolitano to Newsmax: Blanche Looking to Negate Cohen's Testimony

Former Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Thursday that former President Donald Trump's legal team is looking "to negate" Michael Cohen's testimony to avoid having to call Trump himself to the witness stand.

Cohen testified again on Thursday in Trump's Manhattan trial about the circumstances surrounding a series of payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the case, in which he has pleaded not guilty.

Napolitano said on "Newsline" that Trump attorney Todd Blanche "has two goals" during his cross-examination on Thursday: "One is to show that … Michael Cohen is so hateful of Donald Trump that he will do anything to harm Donald Trump and therefore is not worthy of belief.

"The other is to show that Michael Cohen is such an inveterate liar that has lied so many other times and in so many other circumstances, including under oath, that he is unworthy of belief."

Napolitano said Blanche "needs to do that … to negate Michael Cohen's testimony" unless the defense is willing "to put former President Trump on the stand, which they don't want to do."

He added that Blanche is "making good progress in that direction" of undermining Cohen's testimony, but noted that Blanche has not "gotten Michael Cohen to walk back anything he said" during his testimony.

