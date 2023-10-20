Napolitano to Newsmax: Georgia Plea Deals 'Bad News' for Trump

Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Friday that Donald Trump incurred "two significant pieces of bad news" in Fulton County, Georgia, with the plea deals taken by two of his former election attorneys.

Former Trump campaign legal adviser Kenneth Chesebro and attorney Sidney Powell both agreed to plea deals with the Fulton County district attorney, and their testimony "can be devastating" to Trump, Napolitano said on "American Agenda."

"These are two significant pieces of bad news for Donald Trump," Napolitano said.

"This is sort of the model where you want to indict as many people as you can, but you really only have three targets: Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows," Napolitano said, describing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' approach.

"And Mrs. Willis' strategy of getting other lesser defendants, in this case two lawyers in whom Donald Trump confided, to plead guilty and agree to testify against him can be devastating to him," he said.

Powell on Thursday pleaded guilty to reduced charges and will serve six years of probation.

"Now in the case of Sidney Powell, she's not a very credible witness," Napolitano said. "Her benefit to the government will be whatever she tells them behind the scenes Trump and the others were doing. But it'd be extremely risky for them to put her on the witness stand.

"This is the woman who said that Hugo Chavez's people, years after he was dead, were somehow controlling voting machines, so she has a lot of credibility issues."

"But Kenny Chesebro, whom a lot of us know, and who's a former Justice Department lawyer, he pleaded guilty to a rather serious felony earlier today. And that felony was conspiracy to send false electors to Washington, D.C."

Chesebro on Friday pleaded guilty to one felony count — he faced seven — and will serve five years in prison.

"So he has agreed to explain to the jury on behalf of the government how this thing that the government says Rudy Giuliani put together that got 16 Republicans to swear that they were the true electors from Georgia rather than the 16 Democrats who were chosen by the voters.

"So these are two dangerous steps for Donald Trump, and I'm sure we'll see a lot more," he said.

