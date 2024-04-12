Judge Napolitano to Newsmax: Intel Pressured House to Renew FISA

Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Friday the only reason Congress keeps enhancing the budgets and spying authority for intelligence agencies is because those agencies have compromising information on lawmakers.

The House on Friday in a 273-147 vote reauthorized the nation's warrantless surveillance powers, approving the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act for another two years. There were 147 Democrats and 126 Republicans who voted for the reauthorization.

"I have this from many sources. We all have sources. My sources are ex-intelligence community," Napolitano told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "The intelligence community has dirt on members of Congress. Dirt on them from spying on them."

Napolitano said the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia told him the high court knew it was being spied on by the intelligence community.

"By American spies," Napolitano said. "We're not talking about Chinese spies or Russian spies, we're talking about American intelligence community spying on the court, spying on Congress, and I think members of Congress keep enhancing the spying authority and enhancing the budgets for the spying authority because they're afraid of what might be exposed about them.

"I am sorry that we have reached this point in our history. The government James Madison gave us needed our permission, the people's permission, to do nearly everything. Today we need the government's permission to do nearly anything. That's an aversion."

Napolitano said he was disappointed an amendment to the FISA reauthorization by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., was defeated. Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., cast the deciding vote against the amendment, which reportedly would have required law enforcement to obtain warrants to search the communications of U.S. citizens and permanent residents collected while surveilling foreigners.

"Andy Biggs' amendment was so sensible," Napolitano said. "It simply said, If you happen to catch up in America — you're not talking about two foreigners in Dallas talking to each other [or] in New York talking to each other. Talking about a guy, a foreigner in Dallas and an American in New Jersey.

"Take the American in New Jersey and put it in a lock box and require the FBI to get a search warrant to go in there. What's wrong with that? That's just what the Fourth Amendment requires."

