WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: andrew napolitano | newsmax | donald trump | trial

Andrew Napolitano to Newsmax: Trump Jury 'Fair and Objective People'

By    |   Friday, 19 April 2024 11:30 AM EDT

Former Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Friday that former President Donald Trump's ongoing criminal trial in New York City has seated a "fair and objective" jury that the government and Trump's legal team "agree all deserve to be there."

Napolitano, in an interview with "Wake Up America," dismissed concerns about Trump receiving an impartial jury in the case, in which the former president is accused of allegedly attempting to conceal hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The former judge said that "New York has the fairest system in the country" for jury selection, noting that the defense and prosecution both work to narrow the jury down to 12 people both sides can agree on.

"We have a jury that both the government and Trump's chief … courtroom lawyer, Todd Blanche, a very fine lawyer, agree all deserve to be there, and all are fair and objective people because neither side used all of their freebies to remove people," Napolitano said.

He went on to say, "New York has the fairest system in the country for choosing jurors. There's a lot of aspects of the New York system that's not fair … but when it comes to choosing juries, the judge doesn't do it, the lawyers do it. And they end up with 12 people that both sides agree are the best of the bunch."

The former judge did admit that it's "very unusual" to have two lawyers on the jury, as there are in this case, but noted that they could have been allowed because neither has courtroom experience.

"Most lawyers don't want other lawyers on their juries for fear that they might second-guess the judge or second-guess what happened in the courtroom," Napolitano said. "But both of these lawyers are not trial lawyers. They don't do litigation. One of them said he'd never been in a courtroom in his life until he walked in as a potential juror."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Friday that former President Donald Trump's ongoing criminal trial in New York City has seated a "fair and objective" jury that the government and Trump's legal team "agree all deserve to be there."
andrew napolitano, newsmax, donald trump, trial
375
2024-30-19
Friday, 19 April 2024 11:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved